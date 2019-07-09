Speech to Text for Parents as Teachers share simple and fun water activities for children

to mid 90's as we go into the alan. >> thanks. mike. joined by parents of teachers. how are you? >> i'm well. >> the parents of teachers a program through the school district. you keep pretty busy in the summer. >> we do visits all summer long. >> you brought your nontoy, toys. think you wouldn't think of could be fun for the kids. get a salt shaker and it's fun. >> these are things you can do for water play activities. you can do it as a variety of ages too to incorporate with. you can get a salt shaker, put water in it. make a little rain maker. >> what age group are you looking at? >> with these you can incorporate between all age groups. with the little ones, they want to splash more. give them a little splash table. >> bath, pool. as we get older, we can do fishing here. we have a paint stick and string and magnet. there's our fish there. i caught a fish. like at that. and talk about how simple these things are. not expensive at all. >> just a paper clip. >> how crazy kids go over stuff like this? >> you can put the letters on the name. >> put them in a wading pool and really go fishing. >> i like it. you've got cut outs here. so you can also with the three to five age do experiments and find different items in your home. have them do scientific investigation so you can get a tub with water and see if they can figure out if the items will float. >> i like that. i know i would sink. but so, what are these then? >> this is a cookie cutter. >> they're going to float aren't they? >> are they going to float? >> depends on how much get. >> all right. >> i never did well in science because why i went into this business. a funnel. >> we can practice dumping and filling. they can do rice, beans, water. if they're taking a bath, scoop it up. you can do lemonade or coffee has a scooper. save that and use that. any lids as well. mason jar. >> i'm going to say that's going to float too. >> old milk jug. and poke some holes in the top and put the lid on. >> you know, all of these are really easy things that any family can do at home. and you know, the kids don't need any computerized game at that age or anything and it's so much fun. >> it can be a fun scavenger hunt. >> we have eye hand coordination. a lot of times with the younger kids, it's hard to be patient cht >> patience isn't my either. >> got it. the >> make it a big deal when they catch it. >> how can folks