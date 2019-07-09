Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Chocolate Cream Pie

we wil c1 welcome back to "live at five." duffy with us. >> your first appearance. we're glad you're here especially bearing chocolate. you're making one of bracey's famous pies. the chocolate cream pie. >> the first thing we're going to do is take two cups of milk. we're going to put those in. then we add half a cup of cocoa. >> and already you can smell it. it really smells good. >> we need 1-1/2 cups of sugar. oh, okay. and then this is actually a third of a cup of corn starch. you want to turn that on. to about medium and then as you stir, everything gets incorporated. fluffing up a little bit. then you boil that until it's thick. once it starts to thicken. you're going to boil it for two minutes. that's really important because you want your filling to be nice and thick. and then after you boiled your filling for two minutes, you're then going to add it to three egg yolks that you have standing by. after that, you temper your eggs. you take just a little bit of this warm mixture, add it to your eggs. scramble them up and put everything back in the pan on the burner. >> what happens if it's too hot? >> you get scrambled eggs. >> chocolatey scrambled eggs. nobody really likes that. after you've added and tempered your eggs, added that back to your mixture. then we actually boil that then for a minute. for another minute. three minutes total your boiling the mixture. i take it out of the pan and back into the bowl. you add one tablespoon of butter and one tablespoon of vanilla. then you mix that all up really nice and let it cool. then after that, you pour it into your prepared pie crust. top it with your whipped cream after it's cool and dust it with cocoa. >> what is your specialty you like to make? >> i mean a mean orange cake. >> orange cake? >> yeah, it's really a good delicious cake. we had a couple weeks ago and sold out in one day. it's an orange cake with orange frosting. >> i like that. >> pretty nice. >> and of the daily specials, what is your favorite daily special? >> well, brett got me to start making a meat loaf every once in a while. wednesday is my day. >> so duffy, the meat loaf queen. >> i'm trying. >> i like it. i like it. well, from what it looks like, you're doing pretty well on your chocolate cream pie. >> mike is doing all the work. >> i was going to watch you make scrambled c1 back the bracey's cafe. nothing in the kitchen. no scrambled eggs in this pie. this is really, really good. >> mike, neither of us want to talk. we both want to eat. >> i know. >> so, where can we find all these pies and good stuff? we are at 505 branson. we're downtown. and then we usually have chocolate pie in the case every day. >> wow. one of the staples that i'm sure goes every day. >> coconut. peanut butter. >> the orange pie? >> at least every two weeks. >> what time do you open up? >> 7:00 and close at 2:30.