mlb all-star game 2019

the 90th major league baseball all-star game taking place tonight in cleveland this game went down to the final inning... cc sabethia from the new york yankees got to throw out thefirst pitch for the game as it's his last season playing baseball and what a career he has had 250 plus wins and 3,000 strkeouts...=====we will take you to the sixth inning where the american league is up 2-0...and charlie blackmon is up to bat for the national league...and here is a deep blast over the center field wall...you can see royals outfielder whit merrifield trying to track it down but its gone...thats a solo homer and blackmon doing a good job repping the rockies..======we move ahead to the seventh inning...and joey gallo is at the plate for the american league and he decided to take this ball 388 feet that ball gets out in a hurry...and the american league gets the win 4-3 in tonight all-star