Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until noon

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas and for Buchanan, Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties in Missouri until noon Wednesday.
