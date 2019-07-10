Severe Thunderstorm Watch until noon

Home
Clear
Posted: Jul 10, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas and for Buchanan, Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties in Missouri until noon Wednesday.
