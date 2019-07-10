Speech to Text for Mustangs top the Monarchs

agains the kansas city monarchs of the mid-plains league.. fans in attendance got tickets to the gun show.. mustangs players letting the pythons breathe tonight...==== kolten kenagey.. he was able to hold the monarchs off.. nine innings.. 8 strike outs.. just two earned runs.. === the mustangs didn't really get the most exciting runs until late in the fifth inning.. a past ball allows the mustangs to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth.. and just a few moments later... a bases loaded walk brings in another run for the mustangs.. 3-1 st. joseph..==== and it karl koerper showed off more than the bi's and tri's tonight.. first pitch.. absolutely punished out of here.. gives the mustangs a 5-1 lead... on the way to a 6-2 win