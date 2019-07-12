Speech to Text for Mowing for a good cause

mowing the lawn in this summer heat is not a fun task -- but one recent highschool graduate is doing it all for a good cause. kq2's chris roush tells us why this teen is mowing lawns for free... <<(nat sound: mowing grass) some kids mow yards in the summer to earn a little extra cash...(nat sound: grass mowing)but that's not why shane maddox is doing it... (sot, shane maddox: "i was mowing my mom's co-worker's yard two days ago and it just dawned on me when i was like-i just thought to myself how can i impact other people's lives.")so shane created a facebook post...to spread the word that he's mowing for those battling cancer...(nat sound: starting up)(sot, shane maddox: "even if i don't know them personally. it's just me showing them that someone is out there and there is still kindness in the world that seems pretty dark.")shane is only a few days into his new mowing operation..but his motivation dates back several years...(sot, shane maddox: "my dad showed me perserveance when he went through it, so then i instantly knew in my mind that i knew the struggle is and how it affects everyone them, too and i wanted to make an impact.")(nat sound: mowing) (nat sound: what were your first thoughts?)(sot, ricky maddox: "it kind of got to me." ricky maddox beat his small cell throat cancerand now his son is pushing forward for those who are battling their own bouts of cancer...(sot, ricky maddox: "i was proud of him. people don't know what cancer is until you go through it and for him to do this, it's amazing.")(sot, shane maddox: "we're doing it so they don't have to pay anyone to do it and i can show them that there is someone out there who cares.")(nat sound: mowingchris roushkq2 news>> for more information on how to contact shane -- find this story on kq2 dot com. here's a