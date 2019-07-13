Clear

Heat has returned

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Saturday and Sunday will both see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 90s. With added humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s both days so make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and try not to overdo it outside.
