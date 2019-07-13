Clear
More heat and humidity for Sunday

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 8:26 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Temperatures were back into the 90s on Saturday and the heat is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future. Overnight tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

