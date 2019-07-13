Speech to Text for Mustangs Throttle Outlaws

right out of the gate.. the mustangs attack.. terrance spurlin up with the bases juiced.. shot to the wall brings in two runs to score.. just like that the mustangs have a 3-1 lead in the first..=== next inning.. jordan maxson.. rips one to short.. but the play to first is off the mark.. a throwing error allows another run to score.. mustangs take a 4-1 lead and are in much better shape early on than last night..=== then in the third.. jackson dierenfeldt up.. drives one past third.. that brings in two runs initially.. but another throwing error allows derek hussey to score.. and the mustangs roll over the outlaws.. 11-2..