Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Not as warm today
Not as warm today
Posted: Jul 15, 2019 4:10 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
74°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
72°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
68°
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
73°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
A small break from the heat will take place today as the region feels impacts from what is left of Barry. Moving forward through the week, temperatures will heat up to the hottest temperatures of the year by the middle and end of this week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
SJPD searching for person of interest in connection to Thursday's homicide
Man killed Thursday in St. Joseph identified by police
Boxing class helps Parkinson's patients fight back against the disease
8th annual "Jeep'n and Jamm'n for Brett" fundraiser held downtown
St. Joseph woman wins $351,333 share of lottery jackpot
New Aldi store location praised by community
Driver injured after colliding with building on St. Joseph Ave.
One dead in stabbing in midtown St. Joseph
22-year-old killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County
Man arrested after pointing gun at Livingston County Sheriff's deputy during foot chase
Community Events