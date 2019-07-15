Clear

Not as warm today

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 4:10 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 4:10 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
A small break from the heat will take place today as the region feels impacts from what is left of Barry. Moving forward through the week, temperatures will heat up to the hottest temperatures of the year by the middle and end of this week.
