Speech to Text for Bowl for Kids Sake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we will c1 we are back on "live at five" with tiffany miller from big brothers big sisters. it looks like you brought your own security today. what do you have going on today? >> we are having a bowl for kids sake event. we thought what better to come than the ghost busters. >> i know as a child of the 80s. it will be a lot of fun. i participated in this several years. it's just a great evening to get out. >> it's a lot of fun. we definitely have more than bowl to go bring to the people who fund raise for us. we ask people to get together a team of six and put together an incredible party on july 26th. >> it's a party at the entertainment complex. again, you do so much good for the kids but you've got a fundraiser. it's part of the job. >> absolutely. >> and this is our biggest and most established fundraiser of the year. this is how we continue to serve more kids in st. joseph with a mentor and definitely needed in our community. >> let's talk to who you brought. the team with you here. >> how much fun is it dressing up in ghost buster's outfits >> today not so much, it's pretty hot. >> you're on extra duty. have you found any ghosts today? >> not today. >> who knows what is roaming around here. >> you're safe for now. >> you aren't going to try to bowl in the outfits? we might. the other team members are considering any to suit up. >> we have a full team. >> so how do you recommend other teams to come get into the 80s theme? >> yes, so we actually will have a hair stylist with 80s themed hair being done at the event and hair brush tattoos. and photography to make sure everybody goes home with how they decide to team up. >> so how can folks still sign up for this? >> go to our web, bbbs.org. we make it really easy for them. >> is it the full 6:00 to 9:00 or one session? >> boy, again it's so much fun. we have participated in the past. i know mike bracciano has been a part of it before. he's lining up. he's a bowler over there and looking forward to doing it once again. >> the vip teams will include laser tag and after party. >> that's right. >> the vip team raises a thousand dollar or more and get a lot of extras that even spill over into the next week. >> can they call you? >> 671-4090. we have it