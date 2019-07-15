Speech to Text for Parkinsons story

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of 69.. max van dyke has taken up boxing... natsand like everyone else in the class...max is fighting for his life...:15 "i was diagnosed 4 and a half, 5 years ago with parkinson's." his opponent... parkinson's disease...a nuerological disorder that causes tremors affecting movement...:38 "i worked in the health care profession i noticed that i was starting to shake a little bit when i was trying to start on iv a patient realized that was not a good thing and started to investigate further what was going on."natstheres no cure for parkinson's but max is hitting back at the disease... 2:23 "i think of these bags as being the parkinson's disease and when i hit the bag i want to hurt it i want to beat it." 4:20" if you're dealt this hand in life you have one of 2 choices, you can give in and give up or you can come here and fight back and these people chose to fight back." and so they fight back...3 days a week...hoping to get back what parkinson's has taken from them...3:09-"people come in shuffling they walk out. people come in with balance issues using a walker or some other device they can become more independt and do things for themselves." 1:55-"the biggest improvement for me has been the balance issues. parkinson's we're not going to cure it its something we're going to live with. living with parkinson's is not something miles mitchell imagined 11 years ago when he first noticed tremors in his arm...he was one of the first to start coming to class 4 years ago...340-"you can work to handle this disease more on your own particpation than just relying on medication to do the job.//this works to help your brain recharge and make connections again to where they haven't been." 311-"people that have parkinson's disease a lot of times deal with being rigid and slow movements we want to open them up help them get back some of what they lost. doctors say exercise is one of the secrets to fighting parkinson's...sotwhich is why this boxing class at fruedenthal's center for parkinson's is designed for people battling the disease... 350-"ive seen people walk in with a pretty bad shuffle and take big steps seen people come in with a walker they've lost their walker i've definitely seen them punch harder."nat its a workout not only good for the body.. but for the soul...3:40-"we've become a family here we talk we compare symptoms we we talk about different therapies when something happens to one of us we all feel it." 4:30-"everybody who comes in here we get to know recognized their improvements it's working out the whole deal is to help others."4:45 "as trainers we cant fully understand what they go through. a lot of people that come into the center have that common bond and can relate to each other and keep each other's head up keep them in the fight."and while theres nothing yet to stop parkinson's...dont ask miles or max to throw in the towel... as long as they can box...they say they'll always be in the fight...5:15-"as long as i can, we got people in here in their 80's i'm just in the mid- 60's so a lot of time to box." 4:15-"as long as i can keep coming there's folks here wheelchair bound they're still coming and still boxing and that's going to be me they're dragging me in here i'll still come."bob cerevera kq2 news.>> research