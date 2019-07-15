Clear

Warming up on Tuesday

Warming up on Tuesday

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
As Barry moves away Tuesday, skies will become clear once again and temperatures will begin to rebound. Expect highs on Tuesday to be back into the 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events