Speech to Text for Police continue to investigate 23rd Street homicide; GoFundMe started for the 21-year-old killed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new developments on the homicide investigation -- police say a suspect is in custody.. thanks for joining us, i'm madeline mcclain... and i'm bob cervera. 21-year old jaiden drimmel was killed last thursday -- on south 23rd street in st. joseph. now -- police say they have a 20-year old suspect in custody. no other information has been released... and while police investigate... those who loved him feel lost...and asking for you to find it in your heart to help them bury him. <<21-year-old jaiden drimmel was killed on south 23rd street less than a week ago.... he died alone.alexandra adams: "he deserves a beautiful funeral. cause the way he passed is not right and everyone needs to see the difference between beauty and ugly."his friends are raising money.alexandra adams: "even 15 cents that you find in your couch would work."they want to bury him next to his mom. kinnina adams: "his mother has passed. his father cannot afford a funeral. he's on disability and on limited income. i'm just trying to ask the community maybe to contribute a small amount because we really don't want to have a cremation because his mom is buried and we would like to have him buried next to her."police are investigating his death alexandra adams: just a service to celebrate him and his life because it was important. it was short but it was important. and while his friends also want answers. alexandra adams:"we hope that you guys will see the good in it.. instead of the bad."they want you to know he was good. alexandra adams: "he was always the brightest smile in the room. even when he was having the worst day."kinnina adams: "he was a good kid and he's going to be missed dearly."when they heard he died alone hearts.alexandra adams: "all he ever wanted to be was with his people, his friends and he never wanted to be alone and he had to die like that. and he shouldn't. he deserves a funeral. he deserves to be with his mom."because with his final breath asked for.kinnina adams: "he deserves a proper burial and be buried next to his mother because i do know as a fact that as he stumbled out of that house and was hollering for 9-1-1. he was also calling for his mother.">> if you would like to donate to jaiden drimmel's funeral expenses -- check out his gofundme... we will also post a link to the fundraiser on our website. and