Speech to Text for Fire Station Renovation Funds

million dollars from the tif program toward payments on two st. josesph fire stations... kq2's brooke anderson spoke with a councilmember, and the fire chief, about the money, and the improvements it went toward. she joins us now live from city hall.brooke... thanks bob -- as you said, this is a one million dollar transaction we're talking about -- but, the city says this money was already set to go towards infrastructure improvements on the stations before the work began a few years back... councilman brian myers says the funds needed time to accumilate in the tif fund before the amount could be trasfered... now, the stations we're talking about are 4 and 12. and improvements took place in 20- 11 and 20-15.... they include several upgrades, such as improvements to living quarters and the exterior of the buildings. (sot "the newest stations we had before we remodeled and added on to station 12 were 4,5 and 6 and they were built in the 1970's.""for our fire employees, this is a second home. i mean they stay over there 24 hours striaght and, yeah, we want to make sure that the living quarters that they're housed in is up-to-date and comfortable." ) the bill is up for a first reading at tonight's council meeting. i'll be here covering the meeting tonight -- and will have details for you tonight on kq2 news at 10. reporting in st. joe, brooke anderson, kq2 news.