Speech to Text for BIg 12 media days ku jayhawks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the big 12 football media days started this morning in dallas..... hosted at the cowboys stadium....there is a lot of excitement going into the 2019 season....as there are four new coaches in the confrence..two of which are at kansas and kansas state... former lsu head coach les miles takes over in his first year as the jayhawks new head coach...and is taking over a program that only won three games last season...today he talked about ku's defense as they ranked 82nd overall a year ago but bring back a lot of speed and athleticism.. (sot les miles/kansas head coach:"we're going from a 4-3 to a 3-4 and it's going to be a fast paced in your face style, we have a veteran secondary we'll put a very very capable defense on the field.") the rest of the big 12 media days continues through tomorrow.. and that's where we will hear from k- state new head coach chris klieman.. that's