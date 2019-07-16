Speech to Text for sec media days mu tigers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

college football....some could say that it was the unofficial start of college football with today being day one of media days for different confernces... the sec had started theirs today..and the mizzou tiger football was on display... a lot of talk has been about their post season ban due to academic fraud... but the spirits are still up for this season..and tiger head coach barry odom talks about how his team has responded throughout the offseason... (sot ) one key offseason player that mizzou picked up was at the quarterback postion in kelly bryant who transfered in from clemson...bryant will fill the shoes of former quarterback drew lock who is now with the denver broncos.. and coach odom likes what bryant brings to the team... (sot ) the football season is right around the corner..