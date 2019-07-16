Speech to Text for Temperatures warming up for rest of work week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<we are waking up to some patchy fog forming this tuesday morning with temperatures from the middle 60s to lower 70s. the remnants of barry will bring some lingering clouds for your tuesday. there's also a chance for an isolated shower as a weak disturbance pushes through from the west. expect most, if not all, to stay dry. temperatures will also begin to rebound. expect highs on tuesday to be back into the 90s. a prolonged heat wave is expected to begin wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. upper 90s are a good bet with feels like temperatures in the 100s from wednesday through the weekend. it is possible the actual air temperature reaches 100 degrees on friday. now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated and limiting time spent outdoors.>>(toss to alan and guest)