Speech to Text for Vanessa's NYC Blackout Experience

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there could be another. << (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to some patchy fog forming this tuesday morning with temperatures from the middle 60s to lower 70s. the remnants of barry will bring some lingering clouds for your tuesday. there's also a chance for an isolated shower as a weak disturbance pushes through from the west. expect most, if not all, to stay dry. temperatures will also begin to rebound. expect highs on tuesday to be back