Speech to Text for Craig FEMA assistance

why: <<standing in the front yard...this looks like an average missouri home....but on the inside..."it was just awful. made you want to just lock the door, walk away and never go back."damaged floors, bare walls and sloping structures...just a few of the problems facing longtime craig resident, kevin wilson..."it's just sad...just because it was home. makes you just want to sit down and cry but it wouldn't do any good. i mean it's just like losing a best friend."four months after record flooding rushed the city...residents are still picking up the pieces..."we're all just kind of standing around, scratching our heads, trying to figure out what to do next."searching for help... locals have reached out to fema...hoping for assistance... "the problem is, everybody's getting denied for the federal disaster here in town and so there's no relief for anybody here."the issue -- fema did approve a major disaster declaration for 13 missouri counties, including holt county, after a separate weather event happened on april 29th. but, the record flooding in craig happened over a month before that date on march 20th.fema released a statement to kq2 saying these residents can still register...and should put the date of their most recently sustained damage that occurred between april 29th and july 5th.they go on to say quote: "if the most recently sustained damage is prior to april 29, that is out of the incident period and they would not be eligible for fema individual assistance grants." while the town did evacuate for the separate may...locals say reach the town march.the news from the beginning of all this, and it shocks me that we're not that we deserve. everybody's been devastated. the entire town's been taken out."brooke anderson, kq2 say they're contacting state senators to try and get the dates of assistance changed to include damage that was done in march... people who were impacted can still register with fema by contacting the agency at the number on your screen. the