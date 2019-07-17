Speech to Text for mustangs win 10 straight

home tonight taking on the clarinda a's for the second straight day...and going for a franchise record of 10 straight wins this evening.. the mustangs were locked in going into this one..and the clarinda a's standing in their way tonight...====we take you to the bottom of the first where jack wagner is at the plate...he hits a good one down the third baseline...and that brings in two runs... jordan maxson..and terrance spurlin...the two k-staters will scorethe mustangs take a 5-2 lead...====we move ahead to the fourth.... brady holden is at the plate...and here is a nice at bat...he hits this one into left center and it dropsjack wagner scores...and thats a double for holden..the mustanags lighting up the scoreboard and go on to win this game 14-8 making it 10 straight wins... and taking a look at