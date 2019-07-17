Speech to Text for royals route white sox

to nothing in the first over the white sox...====hunter dozier is up to bat for kansas city....and alex gordon is at first...dozier hits this ball deep into center all the way to the back wall...and gordon is able to make it home and dozier gets the triple....==== we fast forward to the fourth inning...and this is a great at bat for whit merrifield... he is able to take this ball into the far right corner of the outfield and we know he can run...gallager scores... merrifield is waved home...and as he slides they call him out but ned yost wants another look at it...and checking out the replay merrifield was able to touch home plate without being tagged..and after another look at it the ump calls him safe...what an effort whit and the royals go on to win 11-0