K-state big 12 media days 2019

12 media days continued today down in arlington texas at the couwboys stadium..and k-state fans had a chance to hear their new head coach chris klieman speak today.. klieman comes to k-state from winning muliiple national championships at north dakota state...and is taking over a program that went 5-7 last season...but has always been one of the top competitors in the big 12...and he also is coming behind st. joe native... and my former head coach bill snyder who built the program... klieman talks about taking over for the hall of famer.. (sot chris klieman/k-state head coach:"we have great facilities we have a great infulstructure, we have a great culture because of what coach did and i know i'm not going to fill his shoes i'm just trying to continue in his legacy but doing it our own way.") the wildcats open up their schedule with a non conference game at home with nichols state august 31st