Speech to Text for A hot Wednesday ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning. good morning, today is --... i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<áááan excessive heat warning will go into effect wednesday afternoon through saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside. a prolonged heat wave is expected to begin wednesday as temperatures climb to the highest we have seen so far this year. upper 90s for high temperatures are a good bet over the next few days. with oppressive dew points expected in the 70s, the heat index will make it feel like in the 100s from wednesday into the weekend. >> a st. joseph teen who