Speech to Text for FEMA disaster application

disaster relief is now available for people living in northwest missouri.... the president approved a major disaster declaration just a week ago. but officials from the federal emergency management agency say don't let another week go by before you apply. kq2's colton cichoracki shows you how to do it... <<officials say the clock is ticking to get fema assistance from this year's historic flooding.kristiana sanford: "the sooner you register with fema, the sooner we can get that process moving and get you help."a that process can take days register online, you get an inspector our right away, kind of depends on that baglog many people have registered. and then if you just get the money put into your bank account, it can be within your account within days."it starts with a claim filed with your insurance company and then an application to fema.sanford: "fema assistance can cover things that are not covered by your insurance company and so that's huge to know. so if your insurance company didn't cover a few things, fema assistance might be able to help you."help that can cover not one but both floods in northwest missouri.sanford: "these counties up here in the northwest region were affected in march and then affected again and so it is a unique situation. and it's hard to convey the messages and so that's why we are just urging people if you affected in march and april to get on and apply for that fema assistance."officials say that if your house was damaged in march and then damaged again in april or may-- apply for fema assistance using the date of the most recent damage. sanford: "we understand and empathize that this is an overwhelming process. and just know that we fema and the community we are all here to help you down that road." colton cichoracki, kq2 news.>> damage that occured on or after april 29th is eligible for federal assistance... the window to apply closes 60 days after a federal declaration is approved.