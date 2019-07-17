Speech to Text for Pittsburg audit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at six.) a former bookeeper in northwest missouri is being accused of embezzling more than $280-thousand dollars... good evening, i'm bob cervera...and i'm maddie mcclain... missouri's auditor has been investigating plattsburg's. kq2's brooke anderson joins us in studio with details about why nicole galloway felt she needed to check if a former secretary had been cooking the books. thanks guys -- galloway released the audit statement today... she says the auditor's public corruption and fraud division received a whistleblower alert about this back in september of last year... we're told ava langner was hired as secretary and treasurer for the plattsburg special roads division in 2011. gallaway says the initial findings of the investigation has revealed that langner has misappropriated more than 286- thousand taxpayer dollars in the seven years she worked for the district. the audit also discovered that langner used the funds to issue improper payments to her and her companies, perdsonal credit card bills and vacations. (sot "she concealed her theft by falsifying financial statements, showing the board that they were in a better financial position than they actually were.") galloway says langner allegedly falsified financial statements to hide some of her misappropriations even after she was fired from her position in october last year. i spoke with the plattsburg special roads division earlier today to find out how they're reacting to the investigative findings... i'll have those details, coming up tonight at 10. reporting in studio, brooke anderson,