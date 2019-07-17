Speech to Text for Chiefs move to mwsu

the kansas city chiefs report for traning camp at missouri western in st. joseph next week and right now it's all about preparation. sot: allen wright/chiefs head equipment director:"we are here to give the coaches and the players whatever they need to focus on their jobs, take toilietries underwear, socks, things that people don't really think of adam orduna/kq2 sports:"allen wright is the chiefs head equipment director and has been part of the chiefs organization for over 35 years and he wants to see the lombadri trophy back in kansas city... sot: allen wright/chiefs head equipment director:"i'm the same as everyone else. i'm a fan, i may have a little better seat but i'm the same guy that's in section 120. i feel the excitement in the city i want to win the super bowl like the guysin section 325."adam orduna/kq2 sports: stand up sot: allen wright/chiefs head equipment director:"we literally get up there and we start about seven and then we finish up between seven or eight every evening, but it's very repetitive we get up we go to breakfast you go to practice you gp to lunch, you go to walk throughs, you go to dinner you go to bed." adam orduna/kq2 sports:"while camp can be long.. the equipment staff tries to make sure that the players feel at home while their away from their families... sot: allen wright/chiefs head equipment director:"we try to go to the extra step and if they have pictures of their families int their lockers we put them in their bags to try to make that transition as easy you know some of these guys are away from their kids for a period of time and so we try to do some of those things and i think we do those things because we care about them... adam orduna/kq2 sports: standard.