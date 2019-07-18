Speech to Text for Excessive Heat Warning continues for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<an excessive heat warning is now in effect through saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside. a hot and humid next few days is ahead for northwest missouri & northeast kansas. it is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees thursday through saturday. be prepared for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 make sure you have a cool place to go with good air check on your pets, elderly. temperatures should be back down in the upper 80s by early next chance of rain sunday into monday. mostly average temperatures expected both tuesday and thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>>