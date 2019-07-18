Clear
Excessive Heat Warning continues Friday

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 2:36 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 81°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 106°
Fairfax
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 108°
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
