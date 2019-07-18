Speech to Text for Junior Police Academy arms kids with a week of fun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while some children may be playing cops and robbers... two dozen... got a up close look at what it takes to catch the bad guys. why 24 middle schoolers volunteered to have the police arrest a week of their summers. becoming an officer"i'm super excited for it."is this 7th grader's dream"i love to make the world a better place, like no littering, no nothing like that and i like to bring the peace to everyone."more specifically...a k-9 officer. "there's nothing more rewarding than taking one of the dogs and working them from the ground up and working them on the street. getting dope and bag guys off of the streets. it's a beautiful opportunity."like lucas winder.. and his police dog max.lucas winder, k-9 officer: "well max is my best friend he goes home with me. we hang out all the time. play fetch in the backyard and then we go to work and he knows its game on. he knows it's time to go and go to work."it's part of a free kids camp put on by the st. joseph police department. devin kallauner, st. joseph police officer: "the importance of the academy though is to let them see what we come into everyday, the equipment we get to use, you know the building, the facilities."while some of the 12-to-14 year olds were willing accomplices watching police shows, listening to police music and i always loved to act like a police officer at home."others needed more coaxing..."i wasn't so sure in the beginning but i'm glad i came." and after spending some time at the police station ready to admit it.don't mess with the police because they are a lot tougher than you. from dogs... to speed traps. the junior police academy captures what officers do day in and day out...i want to thank the police officers and the academy for letting me have this opportunity to have lots of fun.so much fun they didn't even mind that a week of their summer got arrested. "hopefully they will apply." the graduation for junior police academy is tomorrow at 11... a total of 24 kids participated in this year's program. fema