SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT CONTINUES AFTER MOTHER NATURE'S CURVE BALL

after rounds of flooding left heritage park unuseable, st. joseph's parks and rec officials had to find a new venue for a major softball tournament this weekend... kq2's ron johnson shows us what it ook to find that new place for the tournament to cal home: <<ron johnson reporting the heat didn't stop preparations at hyde parkwe've got hot weather and dry weather hopefully so we're ready! the city is gearing up for the 2019 men's major national fastpitch tournament this weekend.it's bringing in over 15 teams from outside of the state in our community.players from across the country and beyond are coming to st. joe i've never been to st. joe so to play somewhere new for myself is obviously always exciting.the city is excited too mainly because the event is still on despite having to change their original location. this year's softball tournament will take place here at hyde park, the venue change comes after relentless flooding struck heritage park closer to the river.parks staff admit the change is slightly less than ideal but they plan to manage.we've done absolutely everything we can do to accommodate this and make it as good as we can under the circumstances.and for good reason, the tournament is expected to generate around 150,000 dollars in revenue while it's here. the parks department adding some of those dollars will be local we've got a local team from the northwest missouri area its kinda based out of stanberry that will be playing it in so we've got some local interest too.no matter where visitors are from, tourists want to make sure the tournament is a home run for the city. we're excited to have them here its a great event and it will be a weekend full of funron johnson kq2 news.>> games begin tomorrow morning at 10:00, and last throughout the weekend.