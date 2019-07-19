Speech to Text for Ron Live Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

places to stay cool while we enter this heatwave kq2's ron johnson joins us from one of the places in st. joseph, where people can find an escape from the heat. ron... that's right bob, we're actually at the st. joseph public library downtown which is moonlighting as a cooling center as we're entering this intense heat stretch, we spoke with some people earilier today to see just how they're beating the heat <<karrie brunette is skipping the outside study session for a cooler environmentheat and humidity kind of reduce the options that you have for sitting outside and studying, its uncomfortable.she's one of the many people taking advantage of the library's cooling center status i guess we're kind of are beating the heat here because its cooler than other outdoor activities during the day.its advice local doctors want people to know as the temperatures rise try to stay out of the heat when its the hottest during the day. they say in temperatures like this its easy for people to find themselves ill prepared for extreme heat. people may not plan ahead, they may just go out and do their activity for the day not have enough water with them or perhaps they're staying outside too long. people at the library said they do their best in temps like this to stay ready as the heat worsens i think our heat index is supposed to be over 100 this week, so kinda staying aware of that as a mom and making sure the kids don't get overheated outside.and as the heatwave continues, many we spoke with say they'll be repeat visitors over the next few days the kids are coming back to the library tomorrow because they want to check out some more books and videos and that kind of thing.>> the downtown library is just one of many places you go to stay cool in fact all of the st. joseph library locations across the city along with the rolling hills library location along the belt highway will double as cooling centers letting you come in to escape these hot hot temperatures. and for a full list of cooling centers across northwest missouri you can head over to our website kq2. com live from the downtown library ron johnson kq2 news.