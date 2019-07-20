Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Cooler temps and stroms in the forecast

Cooler temps and stroms in the forecast

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 7:55 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
An advancing cold front will bring relief from the extreme heat on Sunday but will also bring thunderstorm chances to the forecast tonight and throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events