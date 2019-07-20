Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning
View Alerts
Max's goodbye
Max's goodbye
Posted: Jul 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76°
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Maryville
73°
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76°
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
69°
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78°
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
An advancing cold front will bring relief from the extreme heat on Sunday but will also bring thunderstorm chances to the forecast tonight and throughout the day.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph man seriously injured in ATV crash Friday night
Local Group Lays Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
KCP&L offers ways to save on electric this summer
Andrew County food pantry's air conditioner stolen, company steps up to help
Trooper named "Sworn Employee of the Month" after saving baby
St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash Friday night
Teen charged with murder in homicide investigation; faces up to life imprisonment
Man charged with killing Jaiden Drimmel appears in court
Tyreek Hill not suspended by NFL
Despite deadline dilemma, FEMA wants Holt Co. residents to seek help
Community Events