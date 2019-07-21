Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A refreshing forecast on Monday
A refreshing forecast on Monday
Posted: Jul 21, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
72°
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
70°
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
72°
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
71°
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
72°
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
After Sunday night's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Body discovered in Missouri River near Atchison, Kansas
MSHP: Three stolen cars from Illinois lead troopers, police to multi-county pursuit
St. Joseph man seriously injured in ATV crash Friday night
Birthplace of Amelia Earhart holds annual citywide festival
KCP&L offers ways to save on electric this summer
KQ2 Forecast: Heavy rain and strong storms possible today
Local Group Lays Wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Electric bills for KCP&L customers to go up starting Aug. 1
St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash Friday night
Teen charged with murder in homicide investigation; faces up to life imprisonment
Community Events