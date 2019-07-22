Clear

A pleasant & more comfortable work week ahead

A pleasant & more comfortable work week ahead

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 6:59 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 6:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
After this weekend's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events