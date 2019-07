Speech to Text for Ron Breaking news

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(sot (music) from kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at six.) we begin tonight with breaking news... thanks for joining, i'm bob cervera. a fatal stabbing in midtown st. joseph. kq2's ron johnson is at the scene, gathering details. ron, what do we know so far? a car crashed into