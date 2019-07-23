Speech to Text for Local teen brings analytics to baseball for Mustangs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<(nat sound: "he's a pitcher actually, but he bats, too.") (nat sound: crack of the bat) (nat sound: crack of the bat) (nat sound: ball hitting glove) in most dugouts...you'll find assistantsjotting down notes for the latter portion of the game...(nat sound: "pitcher) but for the st. joseph mustangs...the notes are used for a bigger purpose...(sot, preston bailey: "when trevor has stats from last year, the ways these guys are approaching their hitting and we set up how we're going to attack a hitter based on what trevor tells us.")trevor madison...just 17 years-old... and making a huge impact...by using analytcs...(nat sound: "still have a good chance to take the lead.")madison's facination with numbers and baseball started after seeing the movie ball...(sot, trevor madison: "statistics were in baseball before that, but that really kind of unlocked the door for the general fan to understand the analytics part of it and sabremetrics was kind of all about.")and for the last two years..madison's taken his talents and created an algorhythm to prepare the mustangs for every game...(nat sound: how many times that they're going to swing, like swinging percentage, so we can see on 3-0.")(sot, johnny coy: "you can play around with the lineup a little bit and see what lineup you can put up there and get the most amount of runs.")madison's system gives lineup projections... (nat sound: bat hitting ball) pitching performances....and in-game situations...(sot, preston bailey: "the game is changing and i think for the better and to have someone who'se mind is going that way is very beneficial for the program.")(nat sound: sit down) (sot, trevor madison: it's definitely really nice that everyone around here has had a really good grasp of it and accepting it.")chris