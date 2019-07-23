More sunshine on Wednesday

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 80° Hi: 80° Lo: 58° Feels Like: 80° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 79° Hi: 78° Lo: 57° Feels Like: 80° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 80° Hi: 79° Lo: 58° Feels Like: 80° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 77° Hi: 80° Lo: 58° Feels Like: 79° More Weather Fairfax Few Clouds 78° Hi: 79° Lo: 56° Feels Like: 79° More Weather

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue.