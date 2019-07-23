Clear

More sunshine on Wednesday

More sunshine on Wednesday

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The dry & sunny weather is expected to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events