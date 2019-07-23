Speech to Text for SPORTS SEGIMENT 7-23-19

off season... the kansas city chiefs have been dealing with tyreek hill... and what could have been a suspention by the nfl.. due to child abuse of his three year old son...hill has been away from the team...and when the news came out last friday that the nfl decided not to hand out any punishment to hill..the team has welcomed him back.. <<nats: announcer.... sot andy reid/chiefs head coach:" we're comfortable with tyreek coming back, and we look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to getting back to doing what he loves to do." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:" all-pro wide receiver tyreek hill is now back to full team activities with the kansas city chiefs and the league's mvp says that hill is ready to go... sot: patrick mahomes/chiefs quarterback:"he' s in a excited mindset i guess you could say, he's ready to get out here and be a part of the guys and get to enjoy this. like i said it's a brotherhood we're excited that we can go out there just build with each other and get better together." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:"while there was uncertainty about what hill's status would be for this upcoming season, the chiefs drafted another speedster in mecole hardman from georgia and he embraces having hill back on the team.. sot: mecole hardman/chiefs rookie receiver:"i'm glad tyreek is back i'm happy that he is here i'm ready to learn from him and watch him practice and everything he can teach me i'm going to learn and hopefully we can go into the season ready to go." script: adam orduna/kq2 sports:"chiefs head coach andy reid knows that there is more to life then football and that hill is aware of his opportunities.. sot: andy reid/chiefs head coach:"he wants to get back, he wants to do what he needs to do to be a father and to be a player here so he's very conscious of that." >> trainng camp will be the first time that hill will have the opportunity to able to participate in anything team related this offseason... the kansas city royals back on the field tonight taking on the atlanta braves for two games...this game just getting underway afew moments ago... the score right now is zero zero in the first inning... the st. louis cardinals in action tonight as well...they are playing in their second game with the pirates..the score right now is zero zero in the first inning.. that's a look at sports... we'll be right back. final look at weather... thanks for