Mahomes ready to start 2019 training camp

5,000 yards.... well... mahomes knows it won't be easy to live up to that expectation... but in his eyes... it's not about him.. it's about getting this team to the next level and to the super bowl... <<(sot, patrick mahomes: "when you first come into training camp, you expect to win the super bowl, so coming in with that same mentality of going in and getting better. making sure that we're getting better each day because in order to get to that lofty goal, you have to make maximize every opportunity that you have." chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes has quite the standard to live up to this season...the standard he set last year...an mvp season..and throwing for those 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards...(sot, patrick mahomes: "as a competitor, i'm going out there and trying to be the best quarterback i can be.") (sot, andy reid: "he loves new challenges, so we present him quite a few in the offseason program and then he was able to go back and look at his play for example his 22-z he ran and it was back-to-back. he was able to study those for the cut ups.")expectations are high for the 2019 chiefs... coming off a they fell just short of the super bowl...and mahomes also knows there is pressure...(sot, patrick mahomes: "it's not about me trying to make a next step. it's just about me going within the offense and leaning on my teammates and letting them rise up with me. i feel like that's something we're going to try and do as a team. it's just about building within with each other in order to take the next step as an offense and as a team.")>> mahomes and fellow quarterbacks and the rookies get to work tomorrow morning... some local interest in this year's camp too... former missouri western and northwest missouri state running back josh caldwell made the squad after mini-camp... i'll have more from the chiefs coming up later on in sports... reporting live from missouri western state university...