Speech to Text for Donations needed for Grace House school supply giveaway

the community for help for her annual school supply giveaway. every year ruth costello of grace house makes sure kids and their family's are ready for the new school year. kq2's vanessa alonso explains why the need for supplies is greater this year... <<i think she's a good person and she has a good soul." that's just one out of the many words families describe grace house's owner ruth costello. for the last eight years, she has thrown the annual school supplies giveaway to about 800 children in need.ruth costello/grace house:"when i moved here, i saw kids who were hurting. you saw the difference between the kid with a good pair of shoes and the kid without decent shoes. we are just blessed to help these kids and help these families. eighty percent of them are working and trying to make ends meet. god has been good." single mom leslie henry was one of the many who waited in line early tuesday morning. she says this place has been an answer to prayer for her and her twin boys, william and samuel. leslie henry/single mom: "it's been very helpful to me. they help me out with clothes for both of them and all the school supplies. they've done that a couple of times."but this year, ruth is finding herself a little low on some school supplies. that's why she's asking for your help to make sure every child has a great start to the school year. ruth costello:"we need kindergarten through 12th grade backpacks. we need underwear. we need toothpaste and toothbrushes. we ran out of those things. i want them to start off the year with self esteem, worth and the energy to make something of their life." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> costello says they are accepting monetary donations too. if you would like to help, you can stop by the grace house or call (816) 262-9401. if you