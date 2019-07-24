Home
Clouds move in on Thursday
Clouds move in on Thursday
Posted: Jul 24, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
