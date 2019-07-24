Clear
BREAKING NEWS Person recovered from Missouri River near Atchison identified as St. Joseph man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

JORDAN MAXSON

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 9:07 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events