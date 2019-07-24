Clear
MUSTANGS STOMP MUDCATS

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

at phil welch stadium....as the st. joe mustangs were playing in a win or go home game tonight in the mink league playoffs... johnny coy and the mustangs needing to get past the the chillicothe mudcats to make it to the mink league finals...=====and the first inning is where the scoreboard stayed light up...we start with jordan maxon at the plate....he hits a good one up in the air...so good that the mudcats cenetrfielder cant see the ball to catch it...and it drops way behind him....and here comes....one... two... three runs for the mustangs... and thats a inside the park homer for maxon...and everyone is fired up after that....===== next up is karl korper....and this ball has no chance staying in..and he gets all of this ball....thats back to back home runs...the mustangs have no issues with the mudcats....and they go on to win 17-2...and will play the ozark generals for a mink league championship title... the kansas city
