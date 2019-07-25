Clear

A mix of clouds and sun but still nice out for Thursday

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower to middle 80s for highs. We'll see some cloud cover mixing in with the sunshine thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our north.
