A mix of clouds and sun but still nice out for Thursday
Posted: Jul 25, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
We'll have one more day of below average temperatures on Thursday as we will only go up into the lower to middle 80s for highs. We'll see some cloud cover mixing in with the sunshine thanks to a weak disturbance passing to our north.
Community Events