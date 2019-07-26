Speech to Text for mustangs win game one

the st. joe mustangs playing in the mink league championship tonight in springfield...taking on the ozark generals in a best of three series...and the mustangs playing in a tough one on the road.. we'll take you to the first inning...it's a zer zero ball game...and dylan ketch will be up to bat for the mustangs....he has a hard time at the plate..and so does the entire team as they go the first two innings scoreless..which could be a bit of a let down after last nights eight run first inning against the mudcats...but it would get turned around with this at bat by jackson in the third...and jp scores...===the mustangs would score two more runs in the fourth and would go on to game one 3-1..and will play game two back here in st. joe tomorrow night at phil welch...