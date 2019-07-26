Speech to Text for Red Rally Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

experience. announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. today is friday july 26th good morning and thank you for waking up with us i'm dane hawkinswe're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso. ad-lib about the weather) <<friday through saturday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle to upper 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. by the sunday, temperatures do climb back into the lower 90s. the dry & sunny weather is expected to continue. it will be great weather for the first weekend of kansas city chiefs training camp in st. joseph. next chances of rain will arrive late sunday night into monday as a cold front pushes through. expected to be mostly sunny again by tuesday into wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. >> anchors ad-lib g'bye.