Excitement builds for Friday's big Red Rally Chiefs event

excitement is building for the first weekend of training camp -- and st. joseph city workers are working through last minute preparations for tomorrow's red rally... kq2's vanessa alonso looks into the prep work for the rally downtown: <<after months of waiting...the kansas city chiefs are back in st. joseph for training camp and the celebrations all begin right here in downtown on friday night. the red rally will be taking place at coleman hawkins park at felix street square and everyone is anticipating the excitement. joey austin/mosaic life care: "with the red rally this year, we really wanted to celebrate 10 years of the chiefs being in st. joseph. we also wanted to give the community a reason to celebrate.' jake heston/st. joseph hyvee: "there's a buzz. there's an energy that's starting up. we just announced to our employees to start wearing their chiefs gear so that gets them excited." terri modlin/room 108 & felix street gourmet: "to have an opportunity for us to all come together. that's what is so important. us embracing st. joseph and making sure we believe in it.' hyvee is joining in on the fun by helping to donate 500 patrick mahomes style headbands. jake heston/st. joseph hyvee: "we're happy to be part of that involvement. whatever we can do for the community is always a good thing. we are ready for the chiefs and have a great season." the fun begins at 5:15 with the andy reid and patrick mahomes look-a-like contests. then at 5:45, the pep rally begins with emcee the voice of the chiefs...mitch holthus and the only and only k.c. wolf followed by the sounds of summer concert series. austin says they couldn't have picked a more perfect location. joey austin/mosaic life care: "downtown is just alive right now. it's got such a great energy. we really wanted it outside. it's been a beautiful summer."across downtown, businesses are lighting up red for the chiefs. they can't wait to show chiefs fans what downtown st. joseph is all about. terri modlin/room 108 & felix street gourmet: "i believe downtown is the heart of the city. many of the businesses will have specials so take advantage of those. we have a lot of infrastructure to support. we have amazing parking garages and venues for people to shop and eat." joey austin/mosaic life care: "we've been working on this for months. the excitement is building." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso for kq2 news.>> organizers are reminding everyone to arrive early and allow time for parking... and be prepared to walk to coleman hawkins park. st