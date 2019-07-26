Speech to Text for Kessler Cemetery Restoration

peice of nearly two- centery old history was almost lost forever... but thanks to a group of "family" volunteers, the kessler cemetery in easton, missouri lives on. kq2's dane hawkins has more: <<áánatssááwith each stone..another peice of history is brought back to life..[michael fischer, volunteer] "out of respect all of these things need to be preserved because this was about to get lostlost to trees, to grass, to weeds.. and time..it was so over grown you cant even see the tomb stombs, you couldnt walk across it because there were so many vinesbecause this cemetary is decades old..you walk this ground and this has been walked on since 170 years ago áánatsáábut now..ánatá as the team works.. time is slowly erasedáánatáásomething tim wiedmaieris amazed to see tim wiedmaier, historian/family volunteer: "never thought in ten years this would be happening"and the fact that it is.. hits home for tim.. becuase it all started with his family over 170 years ago..my great-great- great grandfather joseph wiedmiar was the first one burried here in 1849 and despite all of the family connections tim has found in the past..at least 50 percent of them i have a conneciton to in my geneology treehe is finding even more connections with his present..there are so many of these individuals that are buried here that i discovered are married into my family some how and together as a family they've been restoring their past...we reached out to our cousinsa and our local perishes that might have anyone connected here and thats how it started so now.. this peice of history wont have an endits just the right thing to do, thats the bottom line its the right thing to do to show respect to those who are burried here you discover a bit of you you are, by looking at who was here before youáánatsáádane hawkins kq2 news.>> st. joseph catholic church is working to get a grant from the catholic diocese to continue restoring the cemetery... until then, the group continues to accept donations.